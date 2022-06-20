Coach Jess Thirlby encourages England to forget 2018 and focus on Birmingham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Coach Jess Thirlby encourages England to forget 2018 and focus on Birmingham

By Press Association
June 20 2022, 12.02pm
Helen Housby has been named in the England netball squad for the Commonwealth Games (Nigel French/PA)
Helen Housby has been named in the England netball squad for the Commonwealth Games (Nigel French/PA)

England coach Jess Thirlby has told her players to turn the page on 2018 and focus on making more netball history by successfully defending their Commonwealth Games title in Birmingham next month.

Thirlby has named a 12-strong squad for the tournament which includes seven players who were part of the dramatic gold-medal win over Australia on the Gold Coast.

Helen Housby, whose goal sealed the last-gasp success, is among those named while Jo Harten and England’s most-capped player Jade Clarke also make the cut.

2018 Commonwealth Games – Day Eleven
England claimed a stunning win over Australia on the Gold Coast (Martin Rickett/PA)

Thirlby, who succeeded Tracey Neville following England’s semi-final defeat at the World Cup in Liverpool in 2019, said: “For this group it’s important to go and make their own history.

“If we were just reliant on what happened in 2018 I think there could be a few cracks, because we don’t own that success – we celebrate it but it isn’t something that we tangibly feel.

“This is a group that believes it can beat anyone, we know we have no more right to gold than we did four years ago. It is very rare to win back-to-back medals in any sport and we are ready for the challenge.”

Thirlby played alongside Neville at the 2002 Commonwealth Games, an era in which England routinely came up short against the powerhouses of the Games from Down Under.

England Vitality Roses v Australian Diamonds – Vitality Netball International Series – Copper Box
Jo Harten is one of seven 2018 gold medallists named in the England netball squad (Nigel French/PA)

Australia and New Zealand had contested every Commonwealth Games final prior to 2018, and have also featured in all but one of the World Cup finals since 1991.

But Thirlby believes in-roads made by England since the 2018 breakthrough has instilled something of a fear factor in an opposition who used to be virtually guaranteed a clear route to the final.

“I think our opponents look at us differently now, and see us as a real threat,” added Thirlby.

“Back when I was playing, Australia and New Zealand knew they’d reach the final, and although we believed in ourselves we were a bit too dependent on stand-out individuals.

“For me that is no longer an excuse. The balance has hugely shifted and while it has taken us a while we have finally got to that place.”

England, who have been placed in Group B alongside New Zealand, begin the defence of their title on July 29 against Trinidad and Tobago.

