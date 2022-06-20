Jack Cork signs new two-year contract to remain at Burnley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jack Cork signs new two-year contract to remain at Burnley

By Press Association
June 20 2022, 3.24pm
Jack Cork has signed a new contract with relegated Burnley (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Jack Cork has signed a new contract with relegated Burnley (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Burnley midfielder Jack Cork has signed a new two-year contract.

The 32-year-old’s previous deal had been due to expire this month but he has opted to remain at Turf Moor despite their relegation from the Premier League.

The news is a boost for the Clarets and new manager Vincent Kompany after a raft of departures, including Ben Mee and James Tarkowski, since the end of the last campaign.

Cork, who joined the club in a permanent move from Swansea in 2017 after a loan spell earlier in his career, follows striker Ashley Barnes in committing his immediate future.

Cork told the club’s website: “I’m really excited to go again. There is an exciting opportunity to try and get promoted out of a tough league and as soon as there was talks about extending my stay here, I couldn’t wait to sign.

“The chance to work with Vincent Kompany, someone I have played against for a number of years, and someone who has won everything as a player, is great, and it will be great to learn from him.”

