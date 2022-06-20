England name uncapped seamers Emily Arlott and Lauren Bell for South Africa Test

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
England name uncapped seamers Emily Arlott and Lauren Bell for South Africa Test

By Press Association
June 20 2022, 3.44pm Updated: June 20 2022, 4.30pm
Lauren Bell has been named in the England squad to face South Africa in the women’s Test (Bradley Collyer/PA)
England have named uncapped seamers Emily Arlott and Lauren Bell in their squad for their only LV= Insurance women’s Test against South Africa next week.

Katherine Brunt’s Test retirement at the weekend came a couple of months after Anya Shrubsole brought an end to her international career, leaving England needing a couple of new opening bowlers in Taunton.

Neither Arlott nor Bell have featured at international level, while there are another three uncapped players at Test level in the 13-strong group, with another fast-medium bowler in Freya Davies selected.

Emma Lamb, left, looks set to partner Tammy Beaumont (David Davies/PA)
All-rounder Alice Davidson-Richards and opening batter Emma Lamb have also been given the nod and could make their Test debuts in a four-day match which starts on June 27, forming the first part of a multi-format series against the Proteas, with three one-day internationals and three Twenty20s to follow.

“There are a number of new faces in the squad which brings a real level of energy and enthusiasm,” said England head coach Lisa Keightley.

“With Katherine Brunt retired from Test cricket and Anya Shrubsole from all forms of the international game, a number of bowling spots have opened up which is hugely exciting.

“I’m sure they’ll all be very keen to grab their opportunity.

“We have to balance having the appropriate back-up for the senior squad, while also giving playing opportunities. We need our players to play as much cricket as possible, which is why we have a deliberately small Test squad.”

Lisa Keightley has challenged the new faces in England's squad to
Seam bowler Issy Wong has been named as a travelling reserve, while Georgia Elwiss captains an England A team containing Sarah Glenn, Mady Villiers, Lauren Winfield-Hill and Danni Wyatt that will put the touring South Africans through their paces in a three-day warm-up at Arundel, beginning on Tuesday.

With Winfield-Hill omitted from the Test squad, Lamb – part of the England side that reached the 50-over World Cup final earlier this year – is poised to open alongside Tammy Beaumont.

Captain Heather Knight and seven others have been retained from the England team that drew the one-off women’s Ashes Test in Canberra in January.

England Test squad to face South Africa: H Knight (captain), N Sciver (vice-captain), E Arlott, T Beaumont, L Bell, K Cross, A Davidson-Richards, F Davies, C Dean, S Dunkley, S Ecclestone, A Jones, E Lamb.

