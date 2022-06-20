Goalkeeper Allan McGregor signs one-year contract extension with Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Goalkeeper Allan McGregor signs one-year contract extension with Rangers

By Press Association
June 20 2022, 5.32pm
Allan McGregor is staying at Rangers (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Veteran goalkeeper Allan McGregor has decided against hanging up his gloves and has signed a new one-year contract with Rangers.

There was speculation that the 40-year-old may have been about to retire, with his previous deal expiring at the end of the season just finished.

However, after taking a couple of weeks to consider his options since helping Rangers to the Europa League final, McGregor has decided to commit to another season between the sticks for the Gers.

“I’m obviously delighted,” he told Rangers’ website. “At the end of last season, there were a lot of games and a lot of concentration on the games.

“I then had a couple of weeks’ holiday and really thought about it and spoke to a lot of people about it, and everybody said to play as long as you can. After the break, that’s what I was thinking myself, so here we are.”

McGregor has made 469 appearances over the course of his two spells with Rangers and was number one last term as they made it all the way to the final of the Europa League.

Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst is delighted the former Scotland keeper has opted to continue playing on.

“Allan brings us invaluable experience and leadership both on and off the pitch, and I am really pleased he has chosen to stay with us for another year,” he said.

“I have been really impressed with the positive influence he has on our players, and also the dedication he has shown to still be a valuable asset for us in a playing-sense at the age of 40.

“I feel it is important to have players in our dressing room who really understand the club, and Allan certainly is one of them.”

