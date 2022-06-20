Fitzpatrick praised after US Open triumph – Monday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 20.

Football

Monday motivation from Gary Neville.

Good Morning Manchester and Attack the Day ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Mp3CNn1PdU — Gary Neville (@GNev2) June 20, 2022

Antonio Rudiger was unveiled by Real Madrid.

Time off for Ruben Dias.

Becks enjoyed the sunshine.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin was in Milan.

Cricket

Jos Buttler celebrated a milestone with Jason Roy.

Every game for England is special and to get my 150th cap is a great honour. Even better to share the moment with @JasonRoy20 on his 100th ODI! 🧢 pic.twitter.com/FhQa8b3XDX — Jos Buttler (@josbuttler) June 20, 2022

Golf

Matt Fitzpatrick tasted US Open glory.

And the congratulations poured in.

Huge congratulations to @MattFitz94 on winning the @usopengolf. You have made the city of Sheffield and indeed the whole country incredibly proud. https://t.co/np31YsRhnc — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) June 20, 2022

Bloody brilliant Fitzy 👏👏 https://t.co/VjuCMoBtUs — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 20, 2022

What a week @MattFitz94 that was class finishing. Major respect 👍🏼💪🏼 enjoy with your family and friends. And Billy Foster well done buddy. Long time coming but worth the wait. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/3VhSNHkOJt — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) June 19, 2022

So happy for Fitzy and his family…And Billy Foster. What a legend of the game. He deserved this one. Enjoy the celebrations lads 💪🏻 — Shane Lowry (@ShaneLowryGolf) June 19, 2022

Wow. What a day of golf. Congrats @MattFitz94 played like a champ all day. Fully deserved 👏🏼 ⛳️ #USOpen — James Maddison (@Madders10) June 19, 2022

His caddie ended a long wait for major success.

Nearly four decades on the bag all over the world. Finally, Billy Foster is a major winner. pic.twitter.com/J7ajTqZXbP — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 20, 2022

Formula One

Lando Norris thanked McLaren fans after a “tough weekend” in Montreal.

Hello beautiful papaya orange McLaren fans pic.twitter.com/Lmn0ZPUSpC — Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) June 19, 2022

It was a better weekend for Max Verstappen.

ᴡʜᴀᴛ ᴀ ʀᴀᴄᴇ 🔥 It was a tricky one with the strategy because of the safety cars, but luckily we were able to make it work in the end @redbullracing 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ijmPh9iI60 — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) June 19, 2022

Those last few laps were a lot of fun, Carlos really pushed me until the end. I had to go flat out, so very happy to win this one 😁 Canada, it was great being back and thank you for your amazing support all weekend 💯🇨🇦#CanadianGP pic.twitter.com/KuWfMsaPWe — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) June 19, 2022

George Russell took the positives.

Good weekend that! Closer to the front on pace and another podium for the team. Congrats to LH on the P3. Home race up next. 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/JYo4tbMkJW — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) June 19, 2022

Carlos Sainz looked ahead to Silverstone after missing out on the win.

🇨🇦 Solid race and intense battle to the line. I wanted the win but there are positives to take from Canada. We were the fastest today on track and I felt better in the car. Now we need to build momentum. On to Silverstone! 👉https://t.co/tyGgEQvwVT –#Carlossainz pic.twitter.com/3UjJ92GiP5 — Carlos Sainz (@Carlossainz55) June 19, 2022

Tennis

Wimbledon looked in good nick.

Emma Raducanu returned to SW19.

Stefanos Tsitsipas had a lot on his mind ahead of Wimbledon.

The first human to eat a crab must have been really freaking hungry to voluntarily eat an enormous sea spider wearing full armour. — Stefanos Tsitsipas (@steftsitsipas) June 20, 2022

Cycling

The Tour de France route still needs a bit of work.

Tour de Suisse yesterday, TDF recon today. Stopped to give these boys a hand, not long to go now 🤣 pic.twitter.com/qfnKgXZFRZ — Geraint Thomas (@GeraintThomas86) June 20, 2022