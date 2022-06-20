Hearts to continue offering reduced ticket allocations to Rangers and Celtic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hearts to continue offering reduced ticket allocations to Rangers and Celtic

By Press Association
June 20 2022, 7.34pm
Hearts will sell season tickets for the Roseburn Stand (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Hearts have opted to continue offering reduced ticket allocations to Rangers and Celtic in order to accommodate more of their own fans inside Tynecastle.

The two Glasgow sides, along with Hibernian, used to get the entire Roseburn Stand, which meant they would be backed by almost 3,500 travelling supporters for their away matches against the Jambos.

However, Hearts made the decision at the start of last season that they would cut the allocation of Rangers and Celtic fans to just two of the five sections of the away stand – less than 1500 seats – in order to tap into increased demand from their own support following their promotion from the Championship and the return of crowds after Covid-19 lockdowns.

City rivals Hibernian were the only side granted the entire Roseburn last term as part of an agreement between the two Edinburgh sides that they will both allocate each other a full stand for derby matches.

The Tynecastle club had a decision to make this summer over whether to give the Glasgow clubs a bigger allowance for the upcoming season or keep things as they were last term.

However, they confirmed on Monday that due to the fact they have already sold more than 12,500 season tickets and that demand remains high, they will be selling season tickets for the Roseburn Stand to their own supporters as of Tuesday morning which will be valid for matches against all league opponents except Hibs.

“Due to the limited number of seats remaining in the Main Stand, Wheatfield and Gorgie Stands, we have taken the decision to release Season Tickets in the Roseburn Stand to allow supporters to buy seats together (many of the remaining seats in the other three stands are singles),” Hearts said.

“The Roseburn Stand Season Ticket would be valid for every home cinch Premiership game, except for Hibs. As per previous seasons, Hibs will be offered the full Roseburn Stand allocation – with Hearts in return granted the full away stand for the corresponding fixture(s) at Easter Road. As such, Roseburn Stand Season Tickets are available at a reduced price, with the absence of Hibs fixture(s) factored into the cost.”

