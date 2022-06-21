On This Day in 2009: World Twenty20 delight for Pakistan at Lord’s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

On This Day in 2009: World Twenty20 delight for Pakistan at Lord’s

By Press Association
June 21 2022, 6.02am
The Pakistan team celebrate their Lord’s triumph (Anthony Devlin/PA)
The Pakistan team celebrate their Lord’s triumph (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Pakistan completed an unexpected triumph in the final of the World Twenty20 tournament on June 21, 2009.

And they did it in style, securing a comprehensive eight-wicket victory over favourites Sri Lanka at Lord’s.

Having won the toss and decided to bat, Sri Lanka lost four wickets inside the first six overs as they slipped to 32 for four.

Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi celebrates hitting the winning runs
Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi celebrates hitting the winning runs (Anthony Devlin/PA)

It took a 68-run stand between captain Kumar Sangakkara and all-rounder Angelo Mathews spanning seven overs to guide Sri Lanka to a respectable total of 138 for six.

Pakistan, beaten in the final two years previously by India, laid the foundations for their triumph by losing only two wickets in the first 10 overs.

Then, just as they started slipping behind the rate, Shahid Afridi arrived at the crease and hit an unbeaten 54 off 40 balls to steer them home with eight balls remaining.

A succession of terrorist incidents, including an attack on Sri Lanka’s team bus in Lahore earlier in 2009, had seen international sides refuse to travel to Pakistan.

Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews dives for a catch
Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews misses a diving catch (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Speaking after their victory, captain Younus Khan said: “Everybody is following Twenty20 cricket these days and now we are champions it would be good if we could get some home series.

“I would like all the countries to come to Pakistan again. Everybody knows the
situation is not good but it’s not our fault. We need home series because, if
there isn’t any cricket in Pakistan, how can we motivate the youngsters?

“I would say to the world, please come to Pakistan and play. I am very proud of my nation, I’m a proud man and this victory is good for all of us.”

It took several years for international cricket to return to Pakistan, with Test action finally coming back in 2019.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier