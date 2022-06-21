Serena Williams set to make tennis return after year out on Tuesday evening

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Serena Williams set to make tennis return after year out on Tuesday evening

By Press Association
June 21 2022, 9.36am Updated: June 21 2022, 10.00am
Serena Williams will make her comeback appearance at Rothesay International Eastbourne on Tuesday (Toby Melville/PA)
Serena Williams will be made to wait a little longer before her comeback appearance in Eastbourne after her doubles match with Ons Jabeur was scheduled last on Centre Court on Tuesday.

The 23-time grand-slam champion stunned the tennis world seven days ago when she announced a wild card had been awarded to her for Wimbledon.

Williams also revealed she would play at the Rothesay International Eastbourne in the doubles’ competition with Jabeur to prepare for her latest All England Club appearance, but their match against Sara Sorribes Tormo and Marie Bouzkova is unlikely to get under way until 6pm on Tuesday.

Before the American great sprung a surprise last week with her Wimbledon announcement, rumours of retirement surrounding the 40-year-old, who has not played since June 29 last year when she injured her right leg in a first-round tie against Aliaksandra Sasnovich at SW19.

Despite an absence of almost 12 months, the return of Williams has put fear in some of the best players on the WTA Tour with doubles partner Jabeur joking she would rather not face the seven-time Wimbledon singles champion at the third major of 2022.

Williams has practised at Meads Tennis Club during the past few days but will be back at Devonshire Park on Tuesday to play her first match in close to a year.

The veteran has appeared at Eastbourne twice before, first back in 1998 and most recently in 2011.

With four matches due on Centre Court before Williams and Jabeur take to the grass, the doubles clash is unlikely to start until the early evening.

