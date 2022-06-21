Wayne Pivac hands Harri O’Connor Wales call-up for South Africa tour By Press Association June 21 2022, 1.16pm Wayne Pivac has handed a Wales call up to uncapped Scarlets prop Harri O’Connor for the tour of South Africa [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Uncapped Scarlets prop Harri O’Connor has been called up to the Wales squad for next month’s South Africa tour. It means that Wales head coach Wayne Pivac will now take 34 players to South Africa, adding 21-year-old O’Connor to his original squad selection. O’Connor was born in North Yorkshire, but he qualifies for Wales through his father, who is from Bonymaen. Croeso Harri O’Connor who has been called up to the 🏴 squad.3⃣4⃣ players will now travel to 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/p6PTsA7V8M— Welsh Rugby Union 🏉 (@WelshRugbyUnion) June 21, 2022 Saracens prop Sam Wainwright, who is also uncapped, was named earlier this month as squad replacement for an injured Leon Brown. Wales face three Tests against the world champion Springboks, starting in Pretoria on July 2. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Wales name uncapped prop Sam Wainwright as Leon Brown’s replacement Wayne Pivac accepts scrutiny as Wales look to put shock Italy loss behind them Wales call on uncapped Leicester flanker Tommy Reffell for South Africa tour Ross Moriarty to undergo surgery and could miss Wales’ tour of South Africa