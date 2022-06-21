Trent Boult to move on and start third Test against England with ‘blank canvas’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Trent Boult to move on and start third Test against England with ‘blank canvas’

By Press Association
June 21 2022, 3.24pm
Trent Boult is ready to resume his battle with England at Headingley (Mike Egerton/PA)
Trent Boult is ready to resume his battle with England at Headingley (Mike Egerton/PA)

Trent Boult is ready to move on from his chastening experience at the hands of Jonny Bairstow and embrace a “blank canvas” in this week’s series finale against England.

Boult was in the thick of things at Trent Bridge when the second LV= Insurance Test slipped through the Black Caps’ fingers, repeatedly smashed into the stands as Bairstow embarked on an outrageous display of ball-striking.

Boult had barely put a foot wrong in the first four-and-a-half days but had no answer for Bairstow’s stunning century, which powered England to a five-wicket victory and an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Jonny Bairstow was in career-best form at Trent Bridge last week.
Jonny Bairstow was in career-best form at Trent Bridge last week (Mike Egerton/PA)

The contest moves on to the Yorkshireman’s home ground of Headingley on Thursday, with Boult eager to go again.

“Jonny’s pumped me a couple of times, actually. The way he played on that final day was very special, he really took the game by the horns and didn’t let go,” he said.

“He’s definitely a big player for them in the middle order and we know how destructive he is, he’s done it many a time. But nothing too much changes for us, hopefully we get into him nice and early this time when the ball is a bit new and we’ll see what happens.

“It’s a blank canvas here again and we’ll look forward to seeing what happens. I suppose it’s hard being 2-0 down in the series, but there’s a lot of pride in that changing room from some of the performances we’ve put out over the last few years.

“I know the boys are looking forward to the challenge.”

New Zealand will welcome back captain Kane Williamson in Leeds after a positive Covid-19 Test forced him out of the previous clash.

Williamson is coming off the back of a lean run of scores, but adds class and composure to the team.

“He was disappointed to have to sit out the last game, it was a big game for us,” said Boult.

“He’s hungry to get out there to lead the side and desperate to get some runs. He’s a big player for us and his record speaks for itself.”

