Middlesbrough midfielder Jonny Howson signs new one-year deal

Jonny Howson has signed a new one-year deal at Middlesbrough.

The 34-year-old, Boro’s player of the year last season, has made 230 appearances for the club.

Boro boss Chris Wilder told the club’s official website: “We’re delighted we’ve managed to come an agreement with Jonny.

“He was coming out of contract and it’s a key signing for us.”

Boro later announced the signing of goalkeeper Liam Roberts from Northampton on a two-year deal.