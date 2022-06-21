England hopeful Ben Stokes will be fit for third New Zealand Test after illness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

England hopeful Ben Stokes will be fit for third New Zealand Test after illness

By Press Association
June 21 2022, 6.40pm
Ben Stokes was feeling unwell on Tuesday (Mike Egerton/PA)
Ben Stokes was feeling unwell on Tuesday (Mike Egerton/PA)

England are crossing their fingers over captain Ben Stokes’ fitness for this week’s Headingley Test after illness forced him to sit out training on a day that saw Covid-19 return to the camp.

Stokes was conspicuous by his absence on Tuesday afternoon as the rest of the squad began preparations for the final match of the LV= Insurance Series against New Zealand, having reported feeling unwell.

A spokesperson for the England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed Stokes had tested negative for coronavirus after taking a rapid lateral flow test but was being kept away from the group as a strictly precautionary measure.

Within hours the ECB announced batting coach Marcus Trescothick, who was also missing from nets, was in isolation at home after returning a positive test.

Marcus Trescothick (right) has tested positive for coronavirus
Marcus Trescothick (right) has tested positive for coronavirus (Mike Egerton/PA)

The news follows six cases within the Kiwi set-up, with Stokes’ opposite number Kane Williamson, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway and Henry Nicholls joining two backroom staff in being struck down.

Williamson was forced to miss last week’s defeat at Trent Bridge – a result that sealed the series in England’s favour – after testing positive on the eve of the match and, while England currently expect Stokes to take rejoin the group in time for Wednesday morning’s practice session the circumstances will be some cause for concern.

Even so, England’s current Covid protocols are much more relaxed than at any point over the past two years, in line with public health guidance, and neither Stokes nor the remainder of the playing squad will be required to test again unless they report fresh symptoms.

Stokes will also be eager to go again after kicking off his tenure with back-to-back victories in thrilling games at Lord’s and Trent Bridge, while also making his first Test appearance in Leeds since his Ashes heroics at the venue in 2019. Should he not rally sufficiently, Yorkshire batter Harry Brook stands by for a debut on home turf.

Harry Brook could feature on his home ground
Harry Brook could feature on his home ground (Steven Paston/PA)

At the very least the issue may force England to accelerate a formal decision over who would stand in as skipper in the event Stokes had to miss a game. He has deliberately not named a vice-captain since taking charge earlier this summer, leaving an open question over who would deputise if needed.

His immediate predecessor, Joe Root, would be the obvious choice in terms of experience having led his country a record 64 times over five years. But he recently opened up on the mental toll the job had taken on him prior to stepping away and he may be happier in the ranks after his long stint at the helm.

That would leave senior figures like Stuart Broad and James Anderson in the frame, though the latter may well be rested ahead of the forthcoming India Test.

Jonny Bairstow, rarely spoken about as captaincy material, is also a well-travelled campaigner and would surely relish the role but Zak Crawley – seen as a possible successor for the future – is too short of runs to be considered at this stage.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier