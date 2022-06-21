Celtic new-boy Ben Siegrist looking to push Joe Hart for number one jersey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Celtic new-boy Ben Siegrist looking to push Joe Hart for number one jersey

By Press Association
June 21 2022, 9.48pm
Former Dundee United goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist has joined Scottish Premiership champions Celtic (Jane Barlow/PA)
Goalkeeper Ben Siegrist has vowed to push “role model” Joe Hart all the way after signing a four-year deal with Celtic.

The 30-year-old Swiss completed his move to the Scottish Premiership champions as a free agent after impressing during his time at Dundee United and will provide stiff competition for former England international Hart.

Siegrist told Celtic TV: “Joe needs no introduction. Joe was a role model and he still is a role model for me.

Ben Siegrist is relishing the chance to work alongside Joe Hart at Celtic
“I’ll look up to him, and he’s such an imposing figure in the goal with loads of experience, winning titles in England and obviously just being around him, I want to learn as much as possible.

“But I want to compete, I want to push him – he’s certainly going to push me all the way.”

Siegrist revealed his pride at the move, which was sealed after a phone call from Bhoys boss Ange Postecoglou.

He said: “It feels amazing. It’s a very proud feeling to be here and I’m really, really excited. I can’t wait to get going and meet the staff, the players, and, ultimately play for this football club.

“I had a phone call from the manager, he hung up the phone and I think people just knew straight away that something good was happening. It was a very proud moment in my career.

“To be here and be representing the football team, the colours, the city and everything, it’s a hugely proud moment, and everything I’ve always wanted to be – at a top environment, at a top team and it simply can’t get any better than this.”

Siegrist is no stranger to Celtic fans having excelled against their club in recent seasons, and admitted the quality and heritage of the opposition had inspired him.

He said: “Of course you know you’re going to be busy playing against such a talented side and international players, so I was never short of motivation.”

Postecoglou was delighted with his second summer signing after completing a permanent deal for Tottenham defender Cameron Carter-Vickers.

He said: “We all saw last season the ability that Ben has, as time and again he delivered fantastic performances.

“He is a really talented keeper with the ambition to always work, to develop himself further and to achieve success and I think in signing Ben, we have made a very important addition to our squad.”

