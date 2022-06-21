Dramatic finish keeps Surrey top of Vitality Blast South Group

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dramatic finish keeps Surrey top of Vitality Blast South Group

By Press Association
June 21 2022, 10.54pm
Will Jacks carried his bat as Surrey beat Somerset in a nail-biting finish (Steven Paston/PA)
Will Jacks carried his bat as Surrey beat Somerset in a nail-biting finish (Steven Paston/PA)

Conor McKerr scored a four off the final ball as Surrey maintained their place at the top of Vitality Blast’s South Group with a nail-biting victory over second-placed Somerset.

McKerr smashed the only delivery he faced through the covers to deny Peter Siddle a hat-trick and his side the points in dramatic style at the Oval.

Replying to Somerset’s 144 for eight, opener Will Jacks got the home side off to a solid start and was still there unbeaten on 66 at the end, with 32 of his runs coming in boundaries.

Earlier Tom Banton had top-scored for the visitors with 39 as Gus Atkinson and McKerr took two wickets apiece to limit the damage.

Ian Cockbain and Glenn Phillips both scored fifties to help Gloucestershire beat Kent by five runs at Canterbury.

The pair came together at 85 for two, with Cockbain adding 64 for 46 balls and Phillips 62 from 37 – a knock which included four sixes – as the visitors amassed 195 for four.

Joe Denly, Jordan Cox, Alex Blake and Jack Leaning, who hit an unbeaten 37 from just 18 balls, all made it into the thirties but no further, as Mohammad Amir and Josh Shaw took two for 30 and two for 36 respectively to limit the home side to 190 for five from their 20 overs.

In the North Group, Northamptonshire’s Saif Zaib fell eight runs short of a fine century and ended up on the losing side as Derbyshire eased to a six-wicket victory with an over in hand.

Zaib blasted 92 from 58 balls, clearing the boundary four times and finding the rope on eight occasions, before he was run out by George Scrimshaw as the visitors eased to a competitive 186 for seven.

However, 57 from opener Shan Masood and and Wayne Madsen’s belligerent 73, featuring 10 fours and two sixes, eased the home side towards the finishing line and Leus du Plooy and Brooke Guest completed the job.

Naveen-ul-Haq claimed four for 24 off just 22 balls as he helped bowl Leicestershire to a 47-run win over Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge.

Alex Hales could not prevent Notts Outlaws from slipping to defeat by Leicestershire
Alex Hales could not prevent Nottinghamshire Outlaws from slipping to defeat by Leicestershire (Simon Marper/PA)

The visitors made 170 all out from their full allocation with Lewis Hill (39) and Arron Lilley (23) putting on 45 for the third wicket before Wiaan Mulder’s 27 and 29 from Ben Mike gave them something to defend.

Only England opener Alex Hales, who made 55 from 43 deliveries, threatened to wrest the advantage from Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire still had two balls remaining when last man Dane Paterson was dismissed by Naveen.

