New deals for Yorkshire duo Harry Brook and Dom Leech

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

New deals for Yorkshire duo Harry Brook and Dom Leech

By Press Association
June 22 2022, 7.10am
Harry Brook has signed a new five-year deal with Yorkshire (Adam Davy/PA Images).
Harry Brook has signed a new five-year deal with Yorkshire (Adam Davy/PA Images).

Harry Brook and Dom Leech have committed their futures to Yorkshire by signing new contracts.

Batter Brook, who was called into the England Test squad for the series against New Zealand, has signed a five-year deal which will keep the Keighley-born 23-year-old at the club until at least October 27.

Middlesbrough fast bowler Leech, 21, will remain on the books until at least October 2024 having made a handful of first-team appearances since his debut in 2020.

Yorkshire’s interim managing director of cricket Darren Gough said: “We are absolutely delighted that they have both committed their futures to the club.

“Harry is an incredible talent and the performances he has put in so far this year have been nothing short of incredible, rightfully earning him an England call-up. It’s clear that he has a very bright future and it’s great for the club to be able to secure his services for a long period of time.

“Dom is a highly regarded seamer and we are really excited to see what he can achieve over the next few years. Like most young fast bowlers, he’s had to cope with a few injuries in the early-stage of his career, but we are confident he has all of the attributes to be a brilliant cricketer for Yorkshire.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier