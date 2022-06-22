George Harmon becomes Ross County’s third summer signing By Press Association June 22 2022, 11.18am Ross County have signed George Harmon (Lynne Cameron/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Ross County have made George Harmon their third signing in just two days. Malky Mackay’s side completed the acquisitions of Yan Dhanda from Swansea and Canadian midfielder Victor Loturi from Cavalry FC on Tuesday. County have now signed left-back Harmon from Oxford City, with the West Brom youth product signing a two-year deal with the Staggies. “George is a promising young talent that we have tracked over a period of time,” Mackay said. “At 21 he has played men’s football and has thrived in that environment which is why we have brought him to the club. “There are still aspects we want to develop with George, but he comes with a strong developmental pathway behind him at West Brom and is somebody we want to help as he keeps growing and learning.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Ross County sign midfielder Yan Dhanda from Swansea Ross County boss Malky Mackay expects ‘tough start’ against Hearts Ex-Scotland Under-21 defender Alex Iacovitti signs new deal with Ross County Motherwell recruit Ross County midfielder Blair Spittal