Ross Thompson hopes to recover form on Scotland duty after Glasgow struggles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Ross Thompson hopes to recover form on Scotland duty after Glasgow struggles

By Press Association
June 22 2022, 4.04pm
Ross Thompson hopes to move on from Glasgow’s disappointing end to the season (Steve Welsh/PA)
Ross Thompson hopes to move on from Glasgow’s disappointing end to the season (Steve Welsh/PA)

Ross Thompson is aiming to banish a demoralising end to the club campaign by shining with Scotland on their summer tour of South America.

The 23-year-old stand-off was part of a Glasgow side who concluded their season with five consecutive defeats, including the crushing 76-14 loss to Leinster earlier this month that resulted in head coach Danny Wilson being sacked.

Thompson, who started the campaign in swashbuckling fashion, is relieved he has the chance to try to bounce back from that chastening period with the Warriors by enjoying a positive experience on international duty.

“For me personally it’s about looking to bounce back from a difficult end to the season and play as much rugby as possible out here,” he said, speaking ahead of Saturday’s ‘A’ team match against Chile in Santiago.

“It’s been an up-and-down season for me. We started the season well at Glasgow but didn’t finish it as well as we would have liked. Personally, I think it was the same for me.

“I didn’t feel I performed as well towards the end of the season. so I feel lucky to have got this opportunity to try and make amends for that and get some good rugby in towards the end of this season and look ahead to next season.”

Thompson made his Scotland debut against Tonga at BT Murrayfield at the end of October last year. He is hopeful of adding to his solitary cap over the next few weeks, with the Scots facing three Tests against Argentina after this weekend’s outing in Chile.

Gregor Townsend
Gregor Townsend’s side are in South America for their summer tour (Mike Egerton/PA)

“I’ve been lucky to be in a couple of squads in the autumn and the tail end of the Six Nations and it makes you want to play more and get involved in these bigger games,” he said. “The Tests away from home against Chile and Argentina are what you want to be playing in, so I’m looking forward to it.

“There are lots of uncapped players and players with only a few caps in this squad, but we’re mixed in with guys with a lot of experience, like Ali Price, Grant Gilchrist, Sam Johnson and Jonny Gray.

“It’s a massive opportunity for us. Any time you get a chance, whether it’s in a game or in training, you want to prove that you can stand up at this level and play international rugby.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]