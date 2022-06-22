Women’s Euros will come ‘too soon’ for Northern Ireland – Kenny Shiels

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Women’s Euros will come ‘too soon’ for Northern Ireland – Kenny Shiels

By Press Association
June 22 2022, 4.30pm
Northern Ireland Women’s manager Kenny Shiels admits the Euro 2022 finals may have come too soon for his team (Liam McBurney/PA)
Northern Ireland Women’s manager Kenny Shiels admits the Euro 2022 finals may have come too soon for his team (Liam McBurney/PA)

Kenny Shiels has admitted Northern Ireland’s presence at the Women’s Euros this summer has probably come too soon.

Shiels’ side booked their ticket for the tournament in England, which gets under way next month, with a play-off victory over Ukraine to seal their first ever qualification for a major event, but he is under no illusions as to the task they face.

Northern Ireland have been drawn in a group with the hosts, Austria and Norway, three sides their manager believes will have a say in the latter stages of the competition.

He said: “We’ve probably reached these finals too soon in terms of being ready, but we’ll see because I hope the girls can contradict that and go and get a result against Norway and get a result against Austria as well.”

Shiels’ side, who are ranked 47 by FIFA, take on 19th-placed Belgium in a friendly in Antwerp on Thursday evening in their only warm-up game – he had hoped to arrange three – having seen the Belgians lose 3-0 to England at Molineux last week.

Asked what he had learned from that encounter, Shiels said: “We learned that they’re better than us. But they’re good yardsticks.

“You can see how good England are, the best team in the world, best players in the world, so you would expect them to win it.

“I think everybody expects England to win the Euros and probably you’re looking at Norway as being potential finalists, so I would think if you were to ask people in the women’s game, ‘Can you predict the final?’, two of them will probably come from our group.

“But we don’t look at that. I’m not versed to talk about who’s going to win it, I just want to do as well for my country as I can so that the players get some experience, some happiness, everything.

“We’ve been deprived of happy things in our lives this last two years – you don’t need me to explain what they are with the pandemic and all that stuff and the fuel rise and the cost of living.

“I just want people to be happy and I’m in a position to try to influence that.”

Shiels will name his squad for the finals on Monday, by which time he will have to have made a decision on his lingering fitness doubts, including over skipper Marissa Callaghan.

He met up with his players having found himself at the centre of controversy the last time they were together.

His assertion after April’s 5-0 World Cup qualifying defeat by England in Belfast that women’s teams tend to concede goals in clusters because the players are “more emotional than men” was roundly condemned, although he swiftly received the backing of his players.

Shields, who later apologised, insisted his comments were misinterpreted.

He said: “Sometimes people in your profession can misinterpret intentionally, and that’s exactly what happened.

“But I’m not going back there. We’re looking to see how well we can do in the Euros.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier