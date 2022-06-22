Root loves cricket and Mane says goodbye – Wednesday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 22.

Football

Sadio Mane said goodbye.

Mohamed Salah wished Mane well.

It’s been quite a ride! Thank you for all the good times and I wish you all the best in your new adventure! You will be missed by all of us. pic.twitter.com/zndPry1mfg — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) June 22, 2022

Liverpool marked five years since signing Salah.

#OnThisDay in 2017, the Egyptian King became a Red 🔴 2️⃣5️⃣4️⃣ appearances1️⃣5️⃣6️⃣ goals5️⃣8️⃣ assists An incredible five years, @MoSalah 👏 pic.twitter.com/NFTbcUmRcE — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 22, 2022

The man himself was enjoying his break.

Micah Richards mocked Rio Ferdinand.

Gary Neville unveiled his new book.

Incredibly excited to announce my new book ‘ The People’s Game: A View from a Front Seat in Football ‘ will be out in September . It feels like the right time to be sharing this book , I hope you all enjoy it ❤️ https://t.co/PXZ8IjTCdE pic.twitter.com/kbnjqdyzec — Gary Neville (@GNev2) June 22, 2022

Ferdinand picked his top five African players.

I’m going… I’m no particular order; DrogbaSalahManeYaya ToureEssien Thoughts?! 👀 https://t.co/WZdglCGUGK Big respect to my guy @iambolar for getting involved! https://t.co/HG2ECxKCgZ — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) June 22, 2022

Ronaldinho-inho.

Tio Ronaldo te ama meu parceirinho!! pic.twitter.com/ZLgNpRg6mU — Ronaldinho Gaúcho (@10Ronaldinho) June 22, 2022

Cricket

Joe Root doesn’t just like cricket…

Liam Livingstone lost the ball.

But signed Mario’s chest.

Liam Livingstone signing a grown man’s pectoral – and the bloke is dressed as Mario 😂#NEDvENG pic.twitter.com/cbnmqyxfW4 — England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) June 22, 2022

Ben Stokes and Stuart Broad geared up for the third Test.

Happy 31st birthday Jack Leach.

Formula One

Mercedes take on some good advice for their bouncy cars.

Darts

MVG was back on the practice board.

Tennis

Novak Djokovic was ready for SW19.

Great to be back on grass 🌱 I always look forward to playing my childhood dream tournament 😄 #Wimbledon Лепо је поново играти на трави. Радујем се новом изазову на турниру који је одувек био мој дечачки сан 🙌 pic.twitter.com/X4fZNLejqm — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) June 22, 2022

Swimming

Adam Peaty was in shape.

Training camp is going well ✅ pic.twitter.com/wQfsR8FqKl — Adam Peaty OBE (@adam_peaty) June 22, 2022