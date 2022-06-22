Root loves cricket and Mane says goodbye – Wednesday’s sporting social By Press Association June 22 2022, 5.56pm Joe Root and Sadio Mane (Mike Egerton/Adam Davy/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 22. Football Sadio Mane said goodbye. Mohamed Salah wished Mane well. It’s been quite a ride! Thank you for all the good times and I wish you all the best in your new adventure! You will be missed by all of us. pic.twitter.com/zndPry1mfg— Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) June 22, 2022 Liverpool marked five years since signing Salah. #OnThisDay in 2017, the Egyptian King became a Red 🔴2️⃣5️⃣4️⃣ appearances1️⃣5️⃣6️⃣ goals5️⃣8️⃣ assistsAn incredible five years, @MoSalah 👏 pic.twitter.com/NFTbcUmRcE— Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 22, 2022 The man himself was enjoying his break. pic.twitter.com/jsJEKZ7VYu— Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) June 22, 2022 Micah Richards mocked Rio Ferdinand. More like sideshow bob https://t.co/4pOooVmxvM pic.twitter.com/zWunE2Bllj— Micah Richards (@MicahRichards) June 22, 2022 Gary Neville unveiled his new book. Incredibly excited to announce my new book ‘ The People’s Game: A View from a Front Seat in Football ‘ will be out in September . It feels like the right time to be sharing this book , I hope you all enjoy it ❤️ https://t.co/PXZ8IjTCdE pic.twitter.com/kbnjqdyzec— Gary Neville (@GNev2) June 22, 2022 Ferdinand picked his top five African players. I’m going… I’m no particular order;DrogbaSalahManeYaya ToureEssienThoughts?! 👀 https://t.co/WZdglCGUGKBig respect to my guy @iambolar for getting involved! https://t.co/HG2ECxKCgZ— Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) June 22, 2022 Ronaldinho-inho. Tio Ronaldo te ama meu parceirinho!! pic.twitter.com/ZLgNpRg6mU— Ronaldinho Gaúcho (@10Ronaldinho) June 22, 2022 Cricket Joe Root doesn’t just like cricket… 🎶 🎶 pic.twitter.com/EUKLFwu7iX— Joe Root (@root66) June 22, 2022 Liam Livingstone lost the ball. Oh no Livi 🙈LIVE STREAM: https://t.co/AvaHEb1xt1🇳🇱 #NEDvENG 🏴 pic.twitter.com/xjbRRfiVkW— England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 22, 2022 But signed Mario’s chest. Liam Livingstone signing a grown man’s pectoral – and the bloke is dressed as Mario 😂#NEDvENG pic.twitter.com/cbnmqyxfW4— England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) June 22, 2022 Ben Stokes and Stuart Broad geared up for the third Test. Happy 31st birthday Jack Leach. Happy birthday @jackleach1991! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/aRsUvDH88l— England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 22, 2022 Formula One Mercedes take on some good advice for their bouncy cars. We approve this message. 🙏🐬😂 @dudewithsign pic.twitter.com/SeNYDKVxgw— Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) June 22, 2022 Darts MVG was back on the practice board. Tennis Novak Djokovic was ready for SW19. Great to be back on grass 🌱 I always look forward to playing my childhood dream tournament 😄 #WimbledonЛепо је поново играти на трави. Радујем се новом изазову на турниру који је одувек био мој дечачки сан 🙌 pic.twitter.com/X4fZNLejqm— Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) June 22, 2022 Swimming Adam Peaty was in shape. Training camp is going well ✅ pic.twitter.com/wQfsR8FqKl— Adam Peaty OBE (@adam_peaty) June 22, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close