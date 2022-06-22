Ryan Fredericks reunited with Scott Parker at Bournemouth after West Ham exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ryan Fredericks reunited with Scott Parker at Bournemouth after West Ham exit

By Press Association
June 22 2022, 7.36pm
Ryan Fredericks is Bournemouth’s first summer signing following promotion (Mike Egerton/PA)
Ryan Fredericks is Bournemouth’s first summer signing following promotion (Mike Egerton/PA)

Bournemouth have signed defender Ryan Fredericks on a free transfer.

Fredericks, whose contract at West Ham was not renewed at the end of last season, has agreed a two-year deal and is Bournemouth’s first summer signing following their promotion to the Premier League.

Bournemouth said in a statement on their official website: “AFC Bournemouth have completed the signing of defender Ryan Fredericks on a two-year contract.

“The experienced full-back will arrive at Vitality Stadium on a free transfer upon the expiry of his contract with West Ham United.”

The 29-year-old is reunited with Cherries boss Scott Parker after the pair played alongside each other for two seasons at Fulham.

Fredericks, who started out in Tottenham’s academy, joined West Ham from Fulham in 2018 and made 77 appearances in all competitions for the Hammers, but made just three Premier League starts last season.

