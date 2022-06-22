I definitely felt the pressure – Jill Scott relieved to make England Euros squad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

I definitely felt the pressure – Jill Scott relieved to make England Euros squad

By Press Association
June 22 2022, 10.44pm
Jill Scott is England Women’s second most-capped player with 156 appearances (Tim Goode/PA)
Jill Scott is England Women’s second most-capped player with 156 appearances (Tim Goode/PA)

Jill Scott has described waiting for England’s squad announcement for next month’s home European Championship as “probably one of the worst days of my life”.

Lionesses head coach Sarina Wiegman named her final 23-player squad last week and Scott, behind only Fara Williams as England’s most capped women’s player, feared she would not make the cut.

But the 35-year-old will appear at her 10th major tournament for her country at Euro 2022 and could make her 157th international appearance when the Lionesses take on the Netherlands in Friday’s friendly at Elland Road.

Scott said: “I think it was more about being relieved last week to be honest – definitely felt the pressure.

“If you look around the team and the 28 that we had, the talent in that group was absolutely massive, so yeah on Wednesday it was probably one of the worst days of my life to be honest, waiting to hear if you’d got in.

“That’s just a massive reflection on the talent that we have and it definitely wasn’t one of those routine days where it’s just ‘yes, you’re in’.”

Wiegman had named a provisional 28-woman squad in May before revealing who would miss out and Scott’s cause had not been helped due to a knee injury sustained while on loan at Aston Villa at the end of last season.

Sunderland-born Scott, who made her Lionesses debut in 2006, said: “There wasn’t really a massive conversation, obviously she had to get through a lot of conversations that day.

“She just said she believed in me, what I bring on the pitch. It was positive in that sense and if I’m being honest I probably wasn’t listening too much in that moment.

“I was just waiting to hear if it was yes or no. It was a bit like X-Factor, then it was just a sense of relief after that.”

The Lionesses will be among the favourites at Euro 2022. They are unbeaten in their last 12 games, winning 10, while scoring a remarkable 75 goals and conceding two.

Scott believes her vast experience will help her deal with the expectation before England open the tournament against Austria at a sold-out Old Trafford on July 6.

“When you get older you do think ahead to the games and the crowds a little bit more,” she said.

“The pressure changes with more eyes on the team and more eyes on you as an individual.

“But this is where we’ve wanted the women’s game to go and we’ve got to go out there and enjoy every minute.

“There’s going to be a lot of expectation, but you’ve seen the talent in the group, and we want that because we think we can deal with that.”

England’s friendly against the Netherlands is the second of three warm-up fixtures.

Wiegman’s side beat Belgium 3-0 at Molineux last week and take on Switzerland in Zurich on June 30.

