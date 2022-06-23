On this day in 2013: England suffer Champions Trophy final defeat to India

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

On this day in 2013: England suffer Champions Trophy final defeat to India

By Press Association
June 23 2022, 6.02am
India beat England by five runs to win the 2013 Champions Trophy (Mike Egerton/PA)
India beat England by five runs to win the 2013 Champions Trophy (Mike Egerton/PA)

England lost the ICC Champions Trophy final following a five-run defeat to India at Edgbaston, on this day in 2013.

The final was an opportunity for England to win their first global one-day title but they suffered a huge batting collapse in the rain-affected one-day game which effectively turned the clash into a T20.

India batted first and had set the hosts a below-average 130 to win after they scored 129 for seven from their 20 overs.

Cricket – ICC Champions Trophy – Final – England v India – Edgbaston
England’s Eoin Morgan and Ravi Bopara looked to have put England in a match winning position (Mike Egerton/PA)

Virat Kohli top-scored with 43 from 34 balls and tournament-leading runscorer Shikhar Dhawan contributed with 31 from 24.

England fell just short in their reply after they lost four wickets for just three runs in the space of eight balls, and ended on 124 for eight after James Tredwell missed the final ball with six needed to win.

The India spinners had dominated the England top order, but there were question marks over the dismissal of Ian Bell when he was judged to be out of his ground when given out stumped to Ravindra Jadeja, with some replay angles favouring the English batter.

India Champions Trophy
India players celebrate after forcing England to collapse in their run chase (Rui Vieira/PA)

The home side soon recovered and were in a position to ease to victory after Eoin Morgan (33) and Ravi Bopara (30) steadied the England innings following a poor start with a fifth-wicket partnership of 64.

The pair had reduced the total to 20 required from 16 balls but two wickets fell in two balls from Ishant Sharma to bring two new men to the crease.

The wickets of Jos Buttler and Tim Bresnan quickly followed and the tail order of Stuart Broad and Tredwell could not get England over the line.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier