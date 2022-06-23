Vincent Kompany’s Burnley open Championship campaign away at Huddersfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Vincent Kompany’s Burnley open Championship campaign away at Huddersfield

By Press Association
June 23 2022, 9.02am Updated: June 23 2022, 9.04am
Vincent Kompany’s Burnley will kick off the new Championship season at Huddersfield (Steven Paston/PA)
Vincent Kompany’s Burnley will kick off the new Sky Bet Championship season with a trip to Huddersfield on Friday, July 29.

The clash between the newly-relegated Clarets and Carlos Corberan’s Terriers, who lost in last season’s play-off final, tops the EFL fixture list for the new campaign, which was published on Thursday.

Relegated Norwich travel to Cardiff the following day, while Rob Edwards must wait until Monday, August 1 to begin his Watford reign with a home opener against Sheffield United.

In the first Saturday tea-time game, West Brom travel north to face Chris Wilder’s Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium.

The opening weekend of the campaign also features a Lancashire derby between newly-promoted Wigan and Preston, while Sunderland welcome Coventry to the Stadium of Light on Sunday.

Kompany will mark his first Championship home game as Burnley boss when his side face Luton at Turf Moor on August 6.

Watford appear to have the toughest start of all the pre-season promotion contenders, as they follow their opener against the Blades with a trip to West Brom, then a home clash with Burnley on August 13.

All three newly-relegated sides face favourable final-day home games on May 6, with Burnley taking on Cardiff, Norwich facing on Blackpool and Watford playing Stoke at Vicarage Road.

However, two potentially pivotal games in the penultimate round of fixtures on April 29 see Watford travel to the Stadium of Light to face Sunderland, while Norwich take on West Brom at The Hawthorns.

Derby County v Cardiff City – Sky Bet Championship – Pride Park Stadium
Wayne Rooney’s Derby start at home to Oxford (Nigel French/PA)

Wayne Rooney’s Derby start life in League One with a home game against Oxford before travelling to face Charlton in their first away game on August 6.

Forest Green, whom Edwards left after leading them to the League Two title last season, start their first League One season with a trip to Joey Barton’s Bristol Rovers, another newly-promoted side.

Exeter mark their return to the third tier by visiting Lincoln, while defeated play-off finalists Wycombe start at home to Burton.

Stockport v FC Halifax Town – Vanarama National League – Edgeley Park
Stockport mark their return to the Football League with a home game against Barrow (Martin Rickett/PA)

Stockport begin life back in the Football League after an 11-year gap with a home game against Barrow on the opening Saturday.

Grimsby, who joined County in returning to League Two after winning the National League play-offs, open with a trip to Leyton Orient.

