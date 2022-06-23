Times are irrelevant – Matthew Hudson-Smith solely focused on silverware

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Times are irrelevant – Matthew Hudson-Smith solely focused on silverware

By Press Association
June 23 2022, 10.02am
Matthew Hudson-Smith is now free of his injury problems (Martin Rickett/PA)
Matthew Hudson-Smith is now free of his injury problems (Martin Rickett/PA)

Matthew Hudson-Smith wants to back up his British record with a haul of medals.

The European 400m champion is eyeing a successful summer ahead of the British Championships in Manchester, which start on Friday.

Hudson-Smith broke Iwan Thomas’ 25-year 400m record by 0.01 seconds by running 44.35secs at the Diamond League in Eugene last month.

The Oregon track is the venue for next month’s World Championships which is a month before August’s European Championships – where he will defend his title – and finishes just days ahead of his home Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

“You have 10 years to maximise what you’ve got, times are great but I want to hold medals. I want to touch it, for me it’s podiums every time,” said Hudson-Smith, who will run in the 400m heats on Friday.

“Since I moved up to the 400m at 14 people have said to me, ‘British record, British record, British record’.

“Times are irrelevant, I want to get the silverware and really and truly when you’re in the top three you run quick times anyway.

“I didn’t even know (he had broken the record) until Katharine Merry jumped on me. We weren’t really fazed by times. With my coach now, Gary Evans, we are totally focused on championships.”

The 27-year-old from Wolverhampton has struggled with injury in the last few years despite winning 400m gold at the Europeans in Berlin in 2018.

Months before he pulled up in the 4x400m at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, after being disqualified from the individual race for stepping out of his lane.

IAAF World Athletics Championships 2019 – Day Five – Khalifa International Stadium
Hudson-Smith suffered a hamstring injury at the World Championships in 2019 (Mike Egerton/PA)

At the 2019 World Championships he suffered a hamstring issue in his heat but finally feels injury-free.

He said: “Everything which has happened in the past has brought me to the good performances this year. When I first jumped on the scene I was running 44s, running for the sake of running and using natural talent.

“Now at 27 I know what I’m doing, adding the talent to the experience and now you’re seeing the results.

“The highs are high but the lows are just as low. You have to find the medium spot, you don’t want to be too high and have one bad race and it throws everything off.

European Athletics Championships 2018 – Day Four
Hudson-Smith won 400m European gold in Berlin in 2018 (Martin Rickett/PA)

“I’m not dwelling on any performances, I’m just staying in the medium zone.”

Dina Asher-Smith will run the 100m at the venue where her Olympic dreams started to crumble last year.

She suffered a hamstring injury at the Olympic trials which would ultimately see her fail to reach the 100m semi-final and pull out of the 200m, although she recovered in time to win 4x100m bronze.

Keely Hodgkinson, Laura Muir, Reece Prescod, European 100m champion Zharnel Hughes and Adam Gemili are all due to compete.

