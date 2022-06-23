Championship fixtures 2022-23 – promotion hopefuls handed tough starts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Championship fixtures 2022-23 – promotion hopefuls handed tough starts

By Press Association
June 23 2022, 10.08am
(PA Graphic)

The Championship fixture schedule was announced on Thursday morning ahead of a marathon season.

The 2022-23 campaign will run from July 30 to May 29, with a short break in November and December for the World Cup.

Here, the PA news agency has identified some notable runs using an aggregation of leading bookmakers’ odds.

Hornets stung by early fixtures

Rob Edwards has a tricky start with Watford
Rob Edwards has a tricky start with Watford (Jonathan Brady/PA)

New Watford boss Rob Edwards will face a test of his credentials straight away, based on his side’s opening three fixtures.

The Hornets face last year’s play-off semi-finalists Sheffield United on the opening day, before a trip to West Brom and a home game against Vincent Kompany’s Burnley.

Several other clubs expected to fight it out for promotion, according to pre-season odds, have been handed daunting starts.

Steve Bruce
Steve Bruce’s West Brom will open up with two tough fixtures (Mike Egerton/PA)

Steve Bruce’s Baggies travel to Middlesbrough for their first game before hosting Watford, while Boro follow up with tricky-looking games against QPR and the Blades.

Burnley, whose relegation from the Premier League was confirmed on last season’s final day, open up with a trip to Huddersfield, who were runners-up in May’s play-off final.

Canaries to sing with favourable start

(PA Graphic)

Dean Smith’s Norwich do not play anyone expected to finish in the top six until mid-September.

The Canaries are the bookmakers’ favourites for the Championship title, having been promoted in three of their last five seasons in the English second tier, including winning the title in their previous two campaigns.

With their rivals facing tricky fixture runs in July and August, former Villa boss Smith will fancy his chances of repeating that success.

Huddersfield to fall away in spring?

Huddersfield Town's Harry Toffolo
Huddersfield will have to overcome a difficult fixture run in March and April to challenge for promotion again (John Walton/PA)

The Terriers narrowly missed out on a place in the Premier League in May but face a difficult task of matching last season’s exploits.

Carlos Corberan’s side have been handed an exhausting schedule in March and April, facing all six promotion favourites in 12 games spread across just two months.

Gentle start for relegation candidates

Reading manager Paul Ince
Reading have the opportunity to get off to a good start next season under Paul Ince (Adam Davy/PA)

The four least-fancied clubs, based on pre-season odds, have been handed the chance to start well and avoid any relegation trouble.

Rotherham, Reading, Birmingham and Bristol City will all face at least two of the predicted bottom seven in their opening six matches.

Only Paul Ince’s Royals and Lee Bowyer’s Blues face one of the clubs expected to challenge for promotion during this run.

Rotherham and Bristol City’s gentle starts are offset by difficult run-ins.

The Millers, promoted automatically from League One last season, and the Robins are each up against four of the six promotion favourites in their final seven fixtures.

