Kilmarnock sign defender Lewis Mayo on season-long loan from Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Kilmarnock sign defender Lewis Mayo on season-long loan from Rangers

By Press Association
June 23 2022, 1.02pm
Scotland Under-21s defender Lewis Mayo enjoyed a loan spell with Partick Thistle last season (Ian Rutherford/PA)
Scotland Under-21s defender Lewis Mayo enjoyed a loan spell with Partick Thistle last season (Ian Rutherford/PA)

Kilmarnock have signed Scotland Under-21s defender Lewis Mayo on a season-long loan from Rangers.

Mayo, 22, heads to Rugby Park following successful loan spells with Dunfermline and Partick Thistle, where he made 33 league appearances last season.

“I’m delighted to join Kilmarnock. It’s a really exciting opportunity and I’m looking forward to a big season for both me and Killie,” Mayo said on the club website.

Killie boss Derek McInnes hopes Mayo will continue to showcase his potential.

“Lewis started really well in his loan spell with Patrick last season and showed signs that he’s clearing improving,” McInnes said.

“We look forward to working closely with him to develop him and I’m sure he’ll help us in the challenges ahead.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier