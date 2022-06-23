Kieran Hardy insists Wales are ‘ready for everything’ in South Africa series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kieran Hardy insists Wales are ‘ready for everything’ in South Africa series

By Press Association
June 23 2022, 2.02pm
Kieran Hardy is relishing the prospect of tackling world champions South Africa
Kieran Hardy says that Wales are “ready for everything” as they prepare to tackle world champions South Africa in a three-Test series.

It is mission improbable for Wales, with two of those games – in Pretoria and Bloemfontein – at altitude, while they have never beaten the Springboks on South African soil.

Hardy and company also travel on the back of a shock home defeat against Guinness Six Nations opponents Italy that consigned them to a fifth-placed finish in this season’s tournament.

Compounding matters, Wales are without a number of injured players, including British and Irish Lions quartet Justin Tipuric, Ross Moriarty, Ken Owens and Leigh Halfpenny.

“We are under no illusions that it is going to be a very difficult task, particularly with the altitude and being away from home,” said Scarlets scrum-half Hardy, who will battle for the Wales number nine shirt alongside Tomos Williams and Gareth Davies.

“But we are ready for everything. We’ve had a good couple of weeks of preparation and we are going out there to try and win a Test series.

“I don’t think you can ever write a team off, particularly with the characters and experience we have in this squad.

Kieran Hardy
Kieran Hardy in try-scoring action for Wales (Adam Davy/PA)

“Obviously, we know that some of the performances in the Six Nations didn’t go our way, but we know we are a better team than that.

“It is a great challenge for us, playing against the best team in the world. Those are the challenges you want to be a part of.

“I think we understand the task in front of us and how difficult it is going to be out there, but for us it’s just about doing everything we can between now and then, making sure we are ready for every Test match.”

Hardy made three appearances off the bench during the Six Nations, scoring a try against England, and he has adapted well to Test rugby since making his debut less than two years ago.

Tomos Williams
Tomos Williams has made his mark in the Wales number nine shirt (Brian Lawless/PA

And while Williams is favourite to start the first Test at Loftus Versfeld on July 2, competition remains fierce among Wales’ three travelling scrum-halves ahead of next year’s World Cup.

“It is a big battle,” Hardy added. “We are pretty lucky with the quality of nines we have in Wales.

“Any one of us could play on any given day, depending on what needs to be done.

“I don’t know what the pecking order is moving forward, but all I am trying to do is give everything in training to show that I am ready to play.

“The quality of nines is high, and if you spoke to any one of us, we would all back ourselves to play.

“Obviously, with the World Cup coming around, someone needs to nail down the shirt.

“I am doing everything in my ability to take that shirt and make sure I can carry it through until then.

“There is a lot of work to be done in the meantime, but hopefully a couple of good performances in South Africa, if I get the opportunity, wouldn’t do me any harm.”

