Middlesbrough take Ryan Giles on loan from Wolves By Press Association June 23 2022, 4.58pm Ryan Giles has joined Middlesbrough on a season-long loan (Bradley Collyer/PA) Middlesbrough have announced the signing of Ryan Giles on a season-long loan from Wolves. The 22-year-old left-sided player has nearly 100 English Football League appearances under his belt already and has had loan spells at Shrewsbury, Coventry, Rotherham, Cardiff and Blackburn. Boro manager Chris Wilder told the club website: "We're delighted to bring Ryan in. "There was a lot of interest in him and it's great we've been able to bring him here. "He's a player we know a lot about, he's young and he's an exciting talent. "He has plenty of experience already at this level and knows the league. I think we're a good fit for Ryan and we're really looking forward to working with him."