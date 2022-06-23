Striker Eddie Nketiah wants to repay Arsenal’s faith next season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Striker Eddie Nketiah wants to repay Arsenal’s faith next season

By Press Association
June 23 2022, 5.36pm
Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah has committed his future to the club (Mike Egerton/PA)
Eddie Nketiah intends to continue to repay the faith of Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta next season and help the team achieve something special.

The Gunners forward was coming to the end of his current deal, but last week ended speculation about the future by signing a new long-term contract.

The 23-year-old has been with Arsenal since the age of 14, and was recalled early from a loan spell at Leeds during the 2019-2020 campaign.

After a struggle for some regular game time last season, Nketiah – linked with the likes of London rivals Crystal Palace and West Ham – started the final eight Premier League games.

With Alexandre Lacazette having also followed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang out of the Emirates Stadium, Nketiah is expected to play a central role in Arteta’s side as they look to build on a campaign which saw them just miss out on a return to Champions League football.

“I am just happy to finally get over the line, it has been a while pending. I am happy to be here and looking forward to the new season,” Nketiah said of his new long-term deal.

“I have been at Arsenal most of my career, so you just have to consider the next steps and what they looked like.

“When the time was right and, I spoke to the manager, it was kind of an easy decision at the end I knew where my heart was all along.

“You want to have the backing of the manager and the players to go out there and do it again.

“It was an important run for us as well so to have that trust during that time and to also kind of repay him back with good performances and goals was amazing.”

Nketiah added in an interview on Arsenal Player: “(My ambitions) are to play as many games as possible, contribute as much as possible for the team and just develop, keep improving and help the team achieve their goals,

“That’s the target – to do well and achieve something special together.”

Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus celebrates scoring
Arsenal have been linked with a move for Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus (Mike Egerton/PA)

Arsenal have further bolstered their squad with the arrival of talented midfielder Fabio Vieira from Porto, and continued to be linked with a move for both Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus as well as Leeds forward Raphinha.

The Gunners confirmed on Thursday that defender Jordi Osei-Tutu had made a permanent move to Bundesliga side Bochum, where he previously spent some time during the 2019–2020 campaign.

The 23-year-old right-back had a loan spell last season at Rotherham after joining the Millers during January.

Young Arsenal striker Mika Biereth, 19, has joined Dutch Eredivisie side Waalwijk on a season-long loan.

