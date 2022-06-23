Full squads approved to be on bench at World Cup finals in Qatar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Full squads approved to be on bench at World Cup finals in Qatar

By Press Association
June 23 2022, 5.56pm
World Cup coaches like England’s Gareth Southgate will be able to have up to 15 substitutes to call on for each match in Qatar this winter (Nick Potts/PA)
World Cup coaches like England’s Gareth Southgate will be able to have up to 15 substitutes to call on for each match in Qatar this winter (Nick Potts/PA)

Gareth Southgate and Rob Page will be able to call on every member of their England and Wales squads for each match at the World Cup later this year.

Earlier this month the game’s law-making body, the International Football Association Board, approved an increase in the maximum number of players allowed on the bench from 12 to 15.

This amendment has now been adopted by World Cup organisers FIFA, which means all 15 players not picked to start can now be on the bench.

Southgate said following the World Cup draw in April that being forced to leave three players out from each matchday squad at Euro 2020 had been detrimental to morale.

“If the squads are going to be bigger then it needs to be a situation where everybody is able to change on a match day,” he said.

“Whether a bigger squad is necessary… originally that was for Covid, there’s now people talking about the condensed fixtures.

“I still think it’s a bigger skill to pick a 23 and to work all that out. But I think everybody has to be available for all the games.”

Jadon Sancho did not make the bench for England's opening match at Euro 2020 despite being part of the 26-man squad
Jadon Sancho did not make the bench for England’s opening match at Euro 2020 despite being part of the 26-man squad (Nick Potts/PA)

At the Euros, Jadon Sancho was controversially excluded from the 23 available for the opening match against Croatia despite coming into the tournament off the back of an excellent club season with Borussia Dortmund.

Phil Foden, Ben White and Ben Chilwell were the three who missed out on the squad for the final against Italy.

FIFA said the decision to allow 26-man squads – initially brought in to help manage the disruption to the calendar caused by Covid-19 – had been taken due to the “unique timing” of the Qatar finals, which take place in the middle of the traditional European football season.

The 2022 World Cup kicks off at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha on Monday, November 21
The 2022 World Cup kicks off at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha on Monday, November 21 (Adam Davy/PA)

FIFA confirmed that November 13 will be the last day that any player selected for their country’s World Cup squad will be able to play for their club. That date will be the final day of Premier League action until Boxing Day.

Football’s world governing body has also confirmed its presidential election would take place at the FIFA Congress in Kigali, Rwanda, on March 16 next year.

Current incumbent Gianni Infantino said earlier this year that he would stand for re-election.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier