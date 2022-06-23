Luton wing-back Peter Kioso moves to Rotherham By Press Association June 23 2022, 5.59pm Luton wing-back Peter Kioso has completed a permanent move to Rotherham (Catherine Ivill/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Luton wing-back Peter Kioso has joined Sky Bet Championship rivals Rotherham for an undisclosed fee, the Millers have announced. The 22-year-old, who helped the Hatters reach the play-offs last season, has signed a three-year deal subject to EFL and FA ratification. Born in Dublin to Congolese parents, Kioso began his professional career at Hartlepool before sealing a move to Luton in January 2020. He spent the first half of last season on loan at League One MK Dons, but returned to Kenilworth Road in January and made 15 appearances during the second half of the campaign. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Goalkeeper Matt Macey moves from Hibernian to Luton Luton’s Elijah Adebayo winning fitness battle for play-off with Huddersfield Nathan Jones: Taking Luton up would be ‘possibly the greatest story in football’ Nathan Jones proud of Luton achievement after play-off place secured