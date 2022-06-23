Superb James Vince ton leads Hampshire to shock win over Somerset

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Superb James Vince ton leads Hampshire to shock win over Somerset

By Press Association
June 23 2022, 11.13pm
James Vince hit a superb century (Mike Egerton/PA)
James Vince hit a superb century (Mike Egerton/PA)

Surrey and Somerset suffered shock defeats to Sussex and Hampshire respectively during an entertaining evening in the Vitality Blast.

The Sharks’ five-match losing streak came to an end with Thursday’s 17-run win at Hove as the South Group leaders lost for the first time in this season’s competition.

Opener Will Jacks looked to be leading Surrey to a target of 173 when he took his aggregate in this season’s competition to 396 runs with 76 – his fifth fifty of the campaign.

But when he was caught behind trying to guide a quicker ball from left-arm spinner Delray Rawlins into the off side in the 15th over, having hit 11 fours and a six, Surrey’s lower order folded quickly and they were bowled out for155 in 18.2 overs – their first defeat in any competition this season.

There was a dramatic evening in Taunton, where James Vince scored Hampshire’s highest individual score in T20 cricket in a 16-run win against second-placed South Group side Somerset.

The Hawks skipper smashed 129 not out off just 62 balls, with 10 sixes and nine fours, and was well supported by 19-year-old Tom Prest (62) as Hampshire recorded their biggest total in the competition, 208 for five, after losing the toss.

After a brief stoppage for rain, Somerset replied with 194 for nine, Rilee Rossouw top-scoring with 55 off 28 balls and Tom Banton contributing 54 from 38 deliveries. Chris Wood claimed two for 26.

Elsewhere, Sam Cook’s stunning triple-wicket maiden helped keep Essex in the hunt for a Vitality Blast quarter-final berth as they beat Middlesex by 21 runs at Lord’s.

Seamer Cook ripped the heart out of Middlesex’s top order with the wickets of Max Holden, Joe Cracknell and wicketkeeper John Simpson en route to figures of three for 23.

That left the hosts on nine for three, needing 162 for victory, and although captain Steve Eskinazi (43) and Jack Davies (41) mounted a recovery with a fourth-wicket stand worth 86, the hosts were limited to 140 for eight.

In the North Group, leaders Lancashire’s game against Durham was abandoned due to rain in Blackpool.

Stand-in skipper Steven Croft made his second successive fifty at his home club but may have been a shade relieved as the Lightning were moderately placed on 133 for six after 17.4 overs when the rain arrived at 6.30pm.

The result means that Lancashire need only to beat Derbyshire on Friday to clinch their qualification for the knockout phase.

Ben Duckett had a good evening for the Outlaws
Ben Duckett had a good evening for the Outlaws (Simon Marper/PA)

The Falcons head into that game nursing their wounds after their five-match winning streak came to an abrupt halt against Nottingham.

The Outlaws had suffered three consecutive defeats before their unerring 94-run victory, posting 247 for six on their way to the win – their highest total in the format.

Ben Duckett hit a season’s-best 63 and Alex Hales his third half-century of the campaign as the Outlaws, who conceded a competition-record 261 against Birmingham last week, enjoyed their best night of what has been a disappointing season.

Meanwhile, Yorkshire kept qualification in their own hands as they beat bottom-placed Worcestershire by five wickets.

England spinner Dom Bess destroyed the Rapids’ middle order on his way to career-best T20 figures of three for 15 from his four overs after the home side were put in to bat.

Worcestershire newcomer, Kashif Ali, and keeper Gareth Roderick added an unbroken 73 to enable the Rapids to set a 151 target on a green pitch.

But an unbeaten 46 from ex-Worcestershire player Tom Kohler-Cadmore saw his side home with 5.2 overs to spare.

