England wing Jonny May tests positive for Covid after arriving in Australia By Press Association June 24 2022, 10.05am England wing Jonny May has tested positive for Covid (David Davies/PA)

England have suffered a setback upon arriving in Australia for their three-Test tour after wing Jonny May tested positive for Covid. May will spend seven days in self-isolation as required by government regulations, placing his involvement in the opening Test in Perth on Saturday week in major doubt. England reported that no other player had returned positive tests.