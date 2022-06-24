Hearts sell out of season tickets after record demand

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hearts have put up the “sold out” signs after recording their highest season ticket sales in modern times.

The Jambos revealed they have shifted more than 15,500 briefs as excitement continues to build around the burgeoning Edinburgh club for the upcoming campaign.

More than 3,000 have been snapped up since the general sale began on Tuesday morning, meaning the 20,000-capacity Tynecastle is set to be close to bursting point for most matches.

A limited number of seats in the Roseburn Stand will be held back for matchday walk-ups, allowing supporters who are unable to attend every game the opportunity to buy single-match tickets.

A season ticket waiting list has been opened and Hearts are also exploring options for a season ticket return scheme which would enable season ticket holders to return their ticket for any games they cannot attend, allowing the club to re-sell the seat for the matches in question.

The Tynecastle club have been strongly backed by their supporters ever since emerging from administration almost a decade ago, but interest is currently heightened on the back of a strong 2021/22 season under Robbie Neilson which has guaranteed European group stage football in the campaign ahead.