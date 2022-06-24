Derby future looks brighter after sale of Pride Park to local property developer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Derby future looks brighter after sale of Pride Park to local property developer

By Press Association
June 24 2022, 12.19pm Updated: June 24 2022, 1.31pm
Derby’s administrators have sold the club’s Pride Park stadium to a local property developer (Richard Sellers/PA)
Derby’s future appears to have been secured with the sale of Pride Park to a local property developer, which hopes to complete a takeover of the club.

The Rams have been in administration since September last year and fears over their future increased last week when American businessman Chris Kirchner withdrew his offer to buy the club.

But joint administrators Quantuma have announced they have accepted an interim loan from Derbyshire-based Clowes Developments Ltd, who, having confirmed they have purchased Pride Park, will submit a formal offer to buy the club on Friday.

Clowes said in a statement: “Derbyshire-based property group, Clowes Developments (UK) Ltd, are proud to announce they have successfully purchased the company that owned Pride Park Stadium from fellow local businessman Mel Morris.

“Additionally, Clowes have issued an interim loan to the club which will enable Derby County to start the next season and trade whilst a deal to purchase the club is concluded.

“Clowes have also confirmed that they will, today, submit a bid to purchase Derby County Football Club.”

Quantuma confirmed the sale of the club’s ground and said talks are ongoing with Clowes Developments.

A spokeswoman on behalf of Quantuma said: “The joint administrators are very pleased to be able to confirm that following a period of negotiation, Derbyshire-based property group, Clowes Developments (UK) Ltd (“Clowes”) has issued an interim loan to the club. This loan will allow the club to start the forthcoming season, and to continue to trade.

“The joint administrators welcome the earlier statement from Clowes, in which it was confirmed that a successful acquisition of the club’s stadium, Pride Park, completed on 17 June 2022 and they look forward to continuing positive discussions over the next day or so.

“All parties recognise the need to conclude a sale of the business and assets of the club, as a matter of urgency.”

Clowes expect the English Football League to initiate its owners and directors test once their bid has been submitted, the PA news agency understands.

Former Newcastle owner Mike Ashley is one of several parties interested in buying Derby
A Clowes representative added: “We would like to take the opportunity to thank our respective teams of professional advisors who have helped us to successfully purchase the company that owned Pride Park Stadium, secure the loan agreement and confirm the submission of a bid to purchase the club.

“It must be recognised that great business comes from handling transactions with respect and an open mind. We are very happy to have been able to resolve the issues relating to the ground and are pleased to be in a unique position to help get the club get ready for the next season.

“Derby County Football Club are now a few steps closer to exiting administration with the hope of a new owner for the club just around the corner, an opportunity to move forward with a clean slate.”

EFL chief executive Trevor Birch became directly involved in the bid to help secure a new buyer for Derby last week after Kirchner formally withdrew his offer.

Quantuma has been in talks with several other interested parties, including former Derby owner Andy Appleby, founder and chairman of General Sports Worldwide.

Former Newcastle owner Mike Ashley has also maintained his interest in buying the club, having recently written to the administrators via his lawyers stating he was “ready and willing to transact”.

Derby, whose debts have been reported to be in the region of £60million, were docked 21 points last season and were relegated to Sky Bet League One.

The Rams will compete next season in English football’s third tier for the first time since 1986.

The EFL welcomed the news about the stadium purchase and the offer by Clowes Development to buy the club.

“Over the last two weeks the EFL has met daily with the joint administrators, Quantuma, as they continue their efforts to sell the club, and the league is now working closely with all parties to ensure they recognise the importance of compliance with the league’s regulations and insolvency policy with the objective of securing the club’s exit from administration,” an EFL statement read.

“The league has already commenced the process in respect of its owners and directors’ test, as well as an assessment of the ultimate source and sufficiency of funding to support the proposed business plan for the club.

“The league understands and acknowledges that there is a desire from Derby County’s stakeholders, including supporters and staff, for a swift conclusion to matters and its focus remains on the club’s prompt exit from administration.”

