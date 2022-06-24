Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall commits to Leicester with new five-year deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall commits to Leicester with new five-year deal

By Press Association
June 24 2022, 12.29pm
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has signed a new five-year deal with Leicester (Mike Egerton/PA)
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has signed a new five-year deal with Leicester (Mike Egerton/PA)

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has signed a new five-year deal at boyhood club Leicester.

The academy graduate enjoyed a breakthrough 2021-22 campaign where he claimed the club’s Players’ Player of the Season and Young Player of the Season awards.

Having made 44 appearances in all competitions, Dewsbury-Hall has now put pen to paper on a contract with the Foxes until the summer of 2027.

He first signed a professional deal at the King Power Stadium in 2017 but had to wait another three years to make his debut as a substitute in an FA Cup tie at Brentford.

A loan at Blackpool followed for the second half of the 2019-20 season, and after Dewsbury-Hall shone at Luton during the next campaign, he has forced his way into Brendan Rodgers’ plans during the last 12 months.

“I’m so proud and I’m really happy. It’s a great day for myself and my family,” the 23-year-old told LCFC TV.

“A lot of hard work has gone into this deal and it’s a really nice feeling to get it done. Now I’m just looking forward to the future.

“I have a really good relationship with the football club. I’ve been here since I was eight-years-old, so it was a no-brainer really when I sat down and we spoke about the deal.

“I’ve got big, big ambitions for the future and I know the football club have too.”

