Six-year-old superfan stunned by surprise meeting with favourite Scotland player

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Six-year-old superfan stunned by surprise meeting with favourite Scotland player

By Press Association
June 24 2022, 3.43pm Updated: June 24 2022, 3.45pm
A schoolgirl was surprised by her favourite Scottish player, Arsenal Women defender Jen Beattie, far right, after visiting the Scotland National team’s training ground (Jane Barlow/ PA)
A schoolgirl was surprised by her favourite Scottish player, Arsenal Women defender Jen Beattie, far right, after visiting the Scotland National team’s training ground (Jane Barlow/ PA)

A schoolgirl was surprised by her favourite Scotland player at the national team’s training ground after writing about her at school.

Six-year-old superfan Caris was invited to tour the training grounds after writing about Arsenal ladies defender Jen Beattie in honour of International Women’s Day.

Beattie, who recovered from breast cancer last year, said the message “blew me away” and decided to surprise her biggest fan in person.

Beattie said: “Way back in March, I got tweeted the most adorable little letter that a girl called Caris had written in primary school for International Women’s Day.

“It was for me and I looked at it and it just blew me away. It actually made me pretty emotional.

“So we brought her down here today to give her a little surprise with some goodie bags and a shirt as well.”

While Caris thought that she was visiting for a tour of the training facilities, she had the opportunity to meet and have a kick-about with all the Scottish players, including her hero Beattie.

Her letter to Beattie said: “Jenifer Beattie is 30 years old and plays for Arsenal and Scotland. This woman inspires me because she had cancer and was able to play football again. When I grow up I want to be like her.”

In a video posted by the Scottish National Team on Twitter, Caris can be seen meeting Beattie, excitedly exclaiming “It’s Jen! You’re my favourite Scotland player” to which Beattie replied “you’re my favourite fan”.

Scotland v Spain – Women’s FIFA World Cup Qualifying – Group B – Hampden Park
Scotland’s Lucy Graham and Jen Beattie (right) (Steve Welsh/PA)

Caris’s mother said that her daughter “loved” the experience.

She said: “All she knew was that she was coming and she thought she was just getting a look at the training facility. We didn’t say that she was going to meet anyone.

“And then we got onto the training pitch and the players started filtering out and she’s thinking, ‘Oh, what’s happening here?’ And then Jen appeared and I physically saw her starting to tremble because she was so excited to meet her. She just loved it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]