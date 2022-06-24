Swansea sign Matthew Sorinola on loan from Belgian club Union SG By Press Association June 24 2022, 5.27pm Matthew Sorinola played for MK Dons before moving to Belgium last summer (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Swansea have signed former MK Dons wideman Matthew Sorinola on a season-long loan from Belgian club Union SG. The move reunites Sorinola with Swansea boss Russell Martin as the 21-year-old played for the former Scotland defender in Milton Keynes. Lambeth-born Sorinola made 46 appearances for the Dons before moving to Belgium last July and can operate as a winger or a wing-back. Sorinola follows defenders Nathan Wood, Harry Darling and Wasiri Williams in arriving at Swansea this summer. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close