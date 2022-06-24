Rotherham reach provisional agreement to sign St Johnstone defender Jamie McCart

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rotherham reach provisional agreement to sign St Johnstone defender Jamie McCart

By Press Association
June 24 2022, 5.59pm
Jamie McCart looks set to head south (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Jamie McCart looks set to head south (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Defender Jamie McCart has provisionally agreed terms on a move to Rotherham when his contract at St Johnstone expires.

The newly promoted Sky Bet Championship club made the announcement on Friday afternoon, confirming an initial agreement was in place for the 25-year-old to head south.

Former Celtic youngster McCart had been a key player for Callum Davidson’s side, having signed from Inverness during January 2020, but now appears on the verge of leaving McDiarmid Park.

A statement on the Millers’ website read: “Rotherham have provisionally agreed terms with central defender Jamie McCart, who looks set to join the Millers subject to the expiration of his contract with Scottish Premiership side St Johnstone.

“Whilst terms are yet to be formalised between the Millers and the player, the club have a provisional agreement in place, which they hope to be finalised in the early stages of next week.

“The Millers will await the outcome of a full medical, whilst also being required to seek approval from the FA, EFL and obtain international clearance in order to ensure his registration is completed.”

