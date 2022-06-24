Brighton sign striker Simon Adingra from Danish club FC Nordsjaelland By Press Association June 24 2022, 10.58pm Brighton have signed Ivorian striker Simon Adingra (John Walton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Brighton have signed Ivorian striker Simon Adingra on a four-year contract. The 20-year-old arrives from Danish Superliga club FC Nordsjaelland, for whom he has played since January 2020. Adingra, a product of Ghana’s Right To Dream Academy, scored 10 goals in 33 appearances last season. Brighton technical director David Weir said: “We’re delighted to welcome Simon to the club. “He’s an exciting young player who has had a terrific start to his career in Denmark. “He’s a creative offensive player who can play on both sides and is very good in one-on-one situations. “He’s a talented young player who we’ve had an eye on for a while, and we’re looking forward to helping him with his development.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Nottingham Forest sign Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi for club-record fee Paul Whitelaw: Powerful viewing with AIDS: The Unheard Tapes and Dispatches in Ukraine Jim Goodwin hopes Aberdeen signing Bojan Miovski will be ‘very sellable asset’ Aberdeen agree personal terms with striker Bojan Miovski on four-year deal