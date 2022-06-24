Ben Proud wins Great Britain’s first gold of World Aquatics Championships

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ben Proud wins Great Britain’s first gold of World Aquatics Championships

By Press Association
June 24 2022, 11.16pm
Ben Proud won gold for Great Britain (Petr David Josek/AP)
Ben Proud spoke of his “really special” moment after ending Great Britain’s wait for gold at the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest.

Proud claimed the 50m freestyle title in 21.32 seconds, ahead of Michael Andrew (21.41) of the United States and France’s Maxime Grousset (21.57).

“To come top of the podium, it’s really special,” said Proud, 27, who had carried the tag of race favourite following Olympic champion Caeleb Dressel’s withdrawal from the competition.

“If you said at the start of the week I was going to win this, I wouldn’t have believed you. I’m thrilled.”

Fellow Briton Lewis Burras finished seventh as Proud again showed his liking for swimming in Budapest.

Proud had pulled off a shock 50m butterfly win at the World Championships in the same pool five years ago.

He said: “Budapest is a beautiful place, great fans and (I am) really chuffed.

“This is a medal for everyone back at home. Everyone who has got me past the last 12 months – I just have to say thank you to everyone.

“It was a great race and great field; really happy with that.”

American Katie Ledecky won her fifth consecutive 800m freestyle world title.

Ledecky’s time of eight minutes 8.04 seconds was four seconds faster than her gold medal time at the Tokyo Olympic Games last year and the fifth fastest of all time.

“It’s always hard, you want it to hurt, especially at the end of the week,” said Ledecky, who now has a tally of 22 medals across five World Championships since 2013 after her fourth Budapest gold.

“I’m really happy with that result and really excited for the future.”

Ledecky had already won two individual gold medals this week in both the 400m and 1500m freestyle, plus a team title with the USA in the 4x200m freestyle relay.

Australia set a new world record of three minutes 19.38 seconds in the final of the mixed 4x100m freestyle. Great Britain finished fourth, just over three seconds back.

Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom took the women’s 50m butterfly gold medal for the fourth time in a row, while Hungarian swimmer Kristof Milak delighted the home crowd by wining the men’s 100m butterfly.

