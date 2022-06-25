On this day in 2016: England complete memorable whitewash over Australia

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

England secured a record-breaking 44-40 victory over Australia at Allianz Stadium on this day in 2016 to complete a 3-0 whitewash over the hosts.

Success for Eddie Jones’ men made them the first touring side in 45 years to achieve a clean sweep away to the Wallabies after South Africa had managed the same feat in 1971.

A tally of 24 points from Owen Farrell helped England to victory and their points total of 44 was also the most England had ever achieved against Australia.

Fresh from wins in Brisbane and Melbourne, the Red Rose were eager to end the series of redemption with one more high.

It was back in October 2015 when defeat to Australia at Twickenham meant an embarrassing group-stage exit for England at their home World Cup, which resulted in the dismissal of Stuart Lancaster.

Tasmanian-born Jones was tasked with picking up the pieces and a series win over the World Cup runners-up, months after a remarkable Grand Slam, was another fine achievement but the former Wallabies coach wanted one more triumph in Sydney before he departed his native country.

Dan Cole and Mike Brown crossed over for England in the first half but it was Australia who held a slender advantage at the interval thanks to scores from Bernard Foley and Dane Haylett-Petty.

A back and forth second period followed with the lead exchanging hands several times but Billy Vunipola and Jamie George tries put the visitors in a strong position before Farrell’s accuracy with the boot clinched a hard-fought 44-40 win.

Captain Dylan Hartley said: “We have scored 44 points and not played the perfect game yet, so there is still a lot to work on. We can all be proud of what we have achieved Down Under. We are very happy with the tour.”