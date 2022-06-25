Aberdeen agree deal for Derby goalkeeper Kelle Roos By Press Association June 25 2022, 8.33pm Kelle Roos has signed a pre-contract agreement with the Dons (Barrington Coombs/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Aberdeen have agreed to sign experienced Dutch goalkeeper Kelle Roos from Derby. Roos, 30, has signed a pre-contract with the Dons and will join on a two-year contract when his current deal expires. The Dutchman spent eight-and-a-half years at Pride Park, making 89 appearances. Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin said on the club’s official website: “Kelle brings with him a wealth of experience and he will help to enhance the goalkeeping team we have at the club. “It’s vital we add quality to the squad this season so we’ve taken the time to identify the correct players with the attributes we feel will have a positive impact. “Having played a significant number of games in the English Championship, Kelle ticks all those boxes for us. “He is a very confident character and I’m sure he will be a popular addition to the dressing room.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Gareth Bale agrees to join Los Angeles FC following Real Madrid exit Rotherham reach provisional agreement to sign St Johnstone defender Jamie McCart Jim Goodwin hopes Aberdeen signing Bojan Miovski will be ‘very sellable asset’ Aberdeen agree personal terms with striker Bojan Miovski on four-year deal