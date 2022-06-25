Gregor Townsend took ‘a lot of positives’ from Scotland A’s victory over Chile

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gregor Townsend took ‘a lot of positives’ from Scotland A’s victory over Chile

By Press Association
June 26 2022, 12.39am Updated: June 26 2022, 7.17am
Gregor Townsend took ‘a lot of positives’ from Scotland A’s comfortable 45-5 victory over Chile in Santiago (Mike Egerton/PA)
Gregor Townsend took “a lot of positives” from Scotland A’s comfortable 45-5 victory over Chile in Santiago.

The Scots cruised into a 28-0 half-time lead before the hosts improved after the break and gave the visitors more of a test.

Townsend was pleased with the way things panned out the first match of his side’s South American tour.

“We got a really tough workout,” said the head coach. “We had to fight in that second half to keep Chile out and they did eventually score a try.

“We’ve got some areas of our game we know we’ll have to work on more next week but there were a lot of positives. The way we played in the first half, the way some young players integrated into the team, and the way we took our opportunities was great to see. Our strong finish was also pleasing.

“Chile are a very good rugby team. They are physical and committed with some very good rugby players. They grew as the game went on so that’s a sign of a team that’s improving and learning what is working from them on the field.”

Edinburgh wing Damien Hoyland scored three of the Scots’ seven tries. “I thought he played really well,” Townsend said of the hat-trick hero. “He worked hard. He got on the ball a few times and he finished really well. It was a great finish to reach out and score his third try.”

The Scots – who arrived in Chile last Monday – are now heading to Argentina to prepare for what will be a far more challenging three-Test series against the Pumas.

“It’s very important that we’ve had a game and a few training sessions since we arrived here and now we’ve got a week’s build-up to play our first Test against Argentina,” said Townsend.

“Not everyone who played today will play against Argentina but I’m so pleased for our young players to get that opportunity to come on a Scotland tour and train and play for their country and go back next season with their clubs with things they want to build on or improve on.”

