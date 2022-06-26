Vincent Kompany makes Scott Twine his first signing as Burnley boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Vincent Kompany makes Scott Twine his first signing as Burnley boss

By Press Association
June 26 2022, 11.57am
Scott Twine, left, has signed a four-year deal with Burnley (Adam Davy/PA)
Vincent Kompany has completed his first signing as Burnley boss with the arrival of midfielder Scott Twine from MK Dons.

Twine, 22, has put pen to paper on a four-year contract after the two clubs agreed an undisclosed fee.

Burnley said on their official website: “Burnley Football Club are delighted to confirm the signing of Scott Twine on a four-year contract from MK Dons for an undisclosed fee.”

Twine was named League One player of the year last season after the Dons lost out to Wycombe in the play-off semi-finals.

Kompany said: “We are delighted to have brought Scott to the club. He’s an exciting young player that will help us in the short-term process and in the long-term project at Burnley Football Club.

“He’s a player we have looked at for a little while now, we know he can score goals and affect games. We’re glad to welcome him to the squad.”

Twine scored 20 league goals and made 13 assists last season, making 50 appearances in all competitions for the Dons after joining from Swindon for an undisclosed fee in June last year.

He added: “I’m buzzing. I have definitely made the right decision joining Burnley.

“I spoke in depth with the manager and his plans are exciting. It was a no-brainer for me to sign. I can’t wait to get started and it feels like the right place for me.”

Burnley, bidding to bounce straight back to the Premier League following relegation, appointed Kompany as Sean Dyche’s permanent replacement earlier this month.

