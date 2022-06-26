Jack Draper takes belief from Emma Raducanu’s rise as he targets Wimbledon run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jack Draper takes belief from Emma Raducanu’s rise as he targets Wimbledon run

By Press Association
June 26 2022, 6.07pm
Jack Draper has big ambitions for Wimbledon (Steven Paston/PA)
Jack Draper is backing himself to produce an Emma Raducanu-style breakthrough at Wimbledon this year.

The 20-year-old goes into the tournament on the back of a run to the semi-finals in Eastbourne and a series of results that have established him as one of the most exciting young talents in the men’s game.

Draper and Raducanu, who share an agent, have long been marked out as potential stars and, while expecting Draper to achieve what his compatriot did in 2021 is surely asking too much, there is no doubt he has lofty ambitions.

“I think what she did last year was beyond belief, it was crazy, and I think it gave a lot of British tennis players massive belief in themselves that they could do something similar,” said Draper.

“I think we’re all grateful to her for giving us that motivation and drive to want to kick on ourselves.

“I think my tennis is ready, it’s just how my body’s going to hold up and that sort of thing. This is my first grand slam on merit, second time playing a (best-of-five) set match, so I’m obviously very inexperienced but I do believe my tennis is good enough.”

While Raducanu stayed in regular school and dipped in and out of tennis, Draper, the son of former Lawn Tennis Association chief executive Roger, focused intently on the sport from an early age and reached the boys’ singles final at Wimbledon in 2018.

Jack Draper was the runner-up in the boys' singles four years ago
It has not been a smooth path, though. A huge growth spurt gave him the frame for a powerful game but injuries were a constant struggle, while the disruption of the coronavirus pandemic came at a time when his love for the sport was wavering.

But Draper appears to have come through the other side of both problems and is squarely set on ascending to the top of the game as quickly as possible.

He achieved the rare feat of winning four second-tier Challenger titles in the first three months of the year – in the last of them beating Belgian Zizou Bergs, his opponent on Tuesday, in the final – and has also claimed four victories over top-50 players so far in 2022.

Jack Draper took a set off Novak Djokovic last year
Draper has worked particularly hard on his movement since his Wimbledon debut last year, when he won the first set against a rusty Novak Djokovic in the opening round before being well beaten thereafter.

The young Londoner feels he is a different player 12 months on, saying: “I think it’s like night and day. Last year I was injured the whole time up until this event, even at Queen’s I’d hurt myself again and I wasn’t necessarily feeling unbelievable coming into this week.

“It was a good experience to play Novak on a big court and all the rest of it. This year I’ve obviously come up the rankings, I’ve had to put in a lot of graft in the Challengers and I think I’m ready to progress again to tour level now.”

