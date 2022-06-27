Arsenal confirm signing of United States goalkeeper Matt Turner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Arsenal confirm signing of United States goalkeeper Matt Turner

By Press Association
June 27 2022, 11.39am Updated: June 27 2022, 1.39pm
Matt Turner will be playing at the Emirates Stadium next season after completing his move from New England Revolution. (Phil Cole/PA)
Matt Turner will be playing at the Emirates Stadium next season after completing his move from New England Revolution. (Phil Cole/PA)

Arsenal have confirmed the signing of United States international goalkeeper Matt Turner from New England Revolution.

The 28-year-old was widely expected to complete the move after the Major League Soccer side announced an agreement with the Gunners as early as February.

Now the deal has been confirmed by Arsenal, with Turner becoming their third summer signing following moves for young Brazilian forward Marquinhos and Portugal Under-21 international Fabio Vieira.

The PA news agency understands Turner has signed an initial three-year contract with the option of a fourth year.

“The good thing was I got to follow along the tail-end of last season and watch every game Arsenal was playing,” Turner said following the announcement.

“It really felt like I was a part of it which was interesting, but I did have a slight injury that kept me out for a bit so really my focus in this past few months was just getting back to full fitness, and then playing some games to get a rhythm, and that’s leading nicely into the start of pre-season here.”

Turner’s arrival casts further doubt over Bernd Leno’s future at the Emirates Stadium, the Germany international having lost the number-one spot to Aaron Ramsdale after his arrival from Sheffield United last summer.

Leno has been linked with newly-promoted Fulham, with Turner now expected to play the role of back-up to Ramsdale.

Arsenal have also been linked with a move for Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus.
Arsenal have also been linked with a move for Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus. (Martin Rickett/PA)

Turner joined the Revolution in 2016 and has made more than 100 appearances for the club, picking up 18 senior caps for the United States and playing his part in helping Gregg Berhalter’s side qualify for the 2022 World Cup, where they will face England and Wales in the group stages.

He revealed he has also already been working with Arsenal goalkeeper coach Inaki Cana.

“(We’ve had) pretty close contact,” he added.

“Especially once I was back playing games, looking at some things, some clips and just talking about games, and looking at training clips, and those kinds of things, so the back and forth was really, really nice, so again that’s another way of just feeling like I was part of the club, even though I wasn’t here in north London.”

Arsenal’s summer business is likely to continue in the coming days, with Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus reportedly closing in on a move to north London, while Leeds forward Raphinha has also been linked.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]