Home Sport

In pictures: Eoin Morgan’s international career with England

By Press Association
June 27 2022, 2.01pm
England’s World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan is set to announce his retirement from international cricket (Nick Potts/PA)
England white ball captain Eoin Morgan is set to announce his retirement from international cricket.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at his England career in pictures.

Cricket – Natwest Series – Fifth One Day International – England v Australia – Trent Bridge
Morgan made a half century during the fifth one-day international against Australia in 2009 (Rui Vieira/PA)
Cricket – ICC Champions Trophy – Group B – England v Sri Lanka – New Wanderers Stadium
He made 62 not out as England beat Sri Lanka in the ICC Champions Trophy group stage in 2009 (Gareth Copley/PA)
Cricket – ICC Champions Trophy – Group B – South Africa v England – Centurion Stadium
The tournament also saw him keep wicket for the first time as England beat South Africa (Gareth Copley/PA)
Cricket – ICC World Twenty20 Cup – Group D – England v Ireland – Providence Stadium
Morgan was also part of England’s T20 World Cup winning side in 2010 (Rebecca Naden/PA)
Cricket – ICC World Twenty20 – Final – Australia v England – Kensington Oval
Celebrating winning the World Twenty20 with England (Rebecca Naden/PA)In 2011 he captained England for the first time in an ODI against former side Ireland, where he made 59 (Julien Behal/PA)
Cricket – Royal London One Day International Series – Fifth ODI – England v India – Headingley
Morgan was appointed England ODI captain two months before the World Cup in 2015 (Dave Thompson/PA)
Cricket – Royal London One-Day Cup – England v New Zealand – Edgbaston
Under Morgan’s captaincy England produced a record ODI score against New Zealand in 2015 at Edgbaston (David Davies/PA)
England v Australia – Third Royal London One Day International – Trent Bridge
Morgan surpassed Ian Bell to become to become England’s highest ODI run-scorer against Australia in 2018 (Mike Egerton/PA)
Cricket World Cup
Sitting alongside the Queen and other captains ahead of the 2019 ODI World Cup (Yui Mok/PA)
England v Afghanistan – ICC Cricket World Cup – Group Stage – Old Trafford
Morgan hit a record 17 sixes in one innings to score 148 as England beat Afghanistan in the group stages of the 2019 World Cup (Martin Rickett/PA)
New Zealand v England – ICC World Cup – Final – Lord’s
Lifting the World Cup at Lord’s after a thrilling final against New Zealand (Nick Potts/PA)
New Zealand v England – ICC World Cup – Final – Lord’s
Posing with the World Cup trophy (Nick Potts/PA)
England v New Zealand – ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 – Semi Final – Zayed Cricket Stadium
Batting in the T20 World Cup semi final against New Zealand (PA Wire)
England v New Zealand – ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 – Semi Final – Zayed Cricket Stadium
Morgan congratulating New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell and Mitchell Santner after defeat in the T20 World Cup semi final match (PA Wire)

