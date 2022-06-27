Cameron Norrie overcomes two rain delays to book spot in Wimbledon second round

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport

Cameron Norrie overcomes two rain delays to book spot in Wimbledon second round

By Press Association
June 27 2022, 4.21pm
Cameron Norrie beat Pablo Andujar and the rain (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Ninth seed Cameron Norrie overcame two rain breaks in a straight-sets victory over Pablo Andujar to reach the second round of Wimbledon for a third successive year.

As British number one and a top-10 seed, Norrie might have expected a more prestigious assignment than first up on Court Two at 11am on the opening morning.

What looked like a quick assignment when he raced through the first set in just 23 minutes turned into a drawn-out affair thanks to the weather, with Norrie finally completing a 6-0 7-6 (3) 6-3 victory just after 4pm.

Having missed three match points before the rain came for a second time, Norrie was back on court for just four minutes and six points to set up a clash with another Spaniard, Jaume Munar.

Andujar, 36, had won just three tour level matches in his whole career so this was certainly a draw Norrie could look to take advantage of.

The 26-year-old has become the most dependable player in British tennis, winning two more ATP Tour titles already this season and breaking into the top 10 for the first time, but he has yet to make it past the third round at a grand slam.

He had far too much grass-court nous for Andujar in the opening set but the veteran celebrated with a clenched fist when he broke serve to start the second before spits of rain turned into something more substantial and the players left the court.

Cameron Norrie hits a forehand during his victory over Pablo Andujar
Cameron Norrie hits a forehand during his victory over Pablo Andujar (Zac Goodwin/PA)

They returned an hour and a half later, and Norrie quickly levelled matters at 2-2, but Andujar had found his feet and pushed his opponent, who was struggling to rediscover his clean hitting of the first set, to a tie-break.

But Norrie upped his level again just at the right moment and an early break in the third set put him in total control.

As the skies darkened, Norrie created three chances on Andujar’s serve at 5-3, but he could not take any of them and, with the score at deuce, the rain came again and off they went.

