Jodie Burrage tends to unwell ball boy during first-round Wimbledon defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Jodie Burrage tends to unwell ball boy during first-round Wimbledon defeat

By Press Association
June 27 2022, 4.27pm
Jodie Burrage helps a ball boy after he fell unwell during her loss to Lesia Tsurenko (Steven Paston/PA)
Jodie Burrage helps a ball boy after he fell unwell during her loss to Lesia Tsurenko (Steven Paston/PA)

Great Britain’s Jodie Burrage had no hesitation in handing out Percy Pig sweets to a ball boy who had fallen ill during her first-round defeat to Lesia Tsurenko.

The youngster looked unsteady on his feet early in the second set of her 6-2 6-3 loss and the 23-year-old Briton attended to him, offering an energy gel from her bag and a drink.

But when they did not work, she turned to the classic British confectionery which was passed to her by a member of the crowd.

Jodie Burrage (right) helps a ball boy
Jodie Burrage (right) helps a ball boy (Steven Paston/PA)

They did the trick as the ball boy, who was led away in a wheelchair after lengthy treatment by paramedics, was later reported to be fully recovered.

Burrage said: “I definitely love a Percy Pig, that’s for sure. I don’t know why. Obviously other people like them as well.

“I was just like, ‘This kid needs sugar’. He wasn’t liking the gel. They’re not the nicest things to have. I was like, ‘Yeah, (you) definitely need something else’.

“Someone just shouted on the side, ‘Got some sweets here if you want’. They were Percy Pigs. Percy Pigs is one of my favourites, I would say. So (I’d) definitely recommend it if I ever happens again.

“He just said he was feeling really faint. He couldn’t actually really talk. It was quite distressing to see.

“I just tried to get him some sugar, gave him a Gatorade and a gel. The gel is not the nicest thing, so they managed to find some Percy Pigs somewhere along the line in the crowd, which he got down and then started to feel better. Hopefully he’s feeling better now.

“To be honest, it didn’t affect me too much. I actually came out, hit a great serve, probably the best serve I hit in that match after that. If anything, it did help me.

“I just reacted how I think anyone would. Yeah, he was not in a good spot. I just tried to help him out as much as possible.

“I’ve fainted a few times. I actually had a panic attack once in juniors here, so I’ve been where he is. I kind of know a little bit how he was feeling. So, yeah, just tried to help as much as I could. Hopefully I did.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier